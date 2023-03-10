Following the successful Mildura Regional Health Summit I hosted last week, my attention is focussed on the next steps.
A general summary of the findings of the two day event, compiled by Dr Nick Coatsworth with the approval of those in the room, has been forwarded on to Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler, Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride, National Rural Health Commissioner Ruth Stewart and Secretary of the Department of Health Brendan Murphy.
My work from here is to go back through the information presented across the whole two days and work towards developing policy that will reform regional healthcare.
It was fantastic to have the input of several Wimmera healthcare professionals in the room at the Summit, shedding light on the unique situations facing their region and giving input into the discussion that was truly appreciated.
Discussion across the Summit from all participants was honest and insightful, with many ideas shared across working groups and responded to by the peak health organisations in panel discussions.
Delegates provided very positive feedback through an anonymous survey, including from regional doctors, practice managers, allied health, paramedics and nurses who felt they were being heard on the issues that matter, but included peak body executives who were so pleased with the honest discussions.
I want to thank Dr Coatsworth for his facilitation of the event, it was just wonderful to have him in Mallee.
The Summit created an environment where professionals could speak freely and share their ideas - it was true collaboration.
Thank you to everyone who attended, your comments and discussion points certainly provoked new ideas to help solve the workforce crisis.
Everyone in the room of more than 130 healthcare professionals clearly wants to see change and I want to see this flow on to patient experiences in regional communities.
We are in this together.
