Mildura Regional Health Summit a great success

By Dr Anne Webster
March 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Federal member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, recently hosted a Regional Health Summit in Mildura. Picture supplied

Following the successful Mildura Regional Health Summit I hosted last week, my attention is focussed on the next steps.

