The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mud was flying and bails were falling all over Horsham this Saturday

JH
By John Hall
Updated March 12 2023 - 12:17pm, first published March 11 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Motorcycle Club kicked off the 2023 MX Amateurs event at the Horsham Motorsport Complex this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.