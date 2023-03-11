The Horsham Motorcycle Club kicked off the 2023 MX Amateurs event at the Horsham Motorsport Complex this Saturday.
Several events were run including the Maggie's memorial ladies race, as well as the senior's and junior's team events.
Elsewhere, Horsham's A-grade cricket season hit semi's with the West Wimmera Warriors taking on Homers at City Oval while the Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants faced Rup/Minyip in Dimboola.
B-grade also kicked of their semi-finals this Saturday, with Lubeck/Murtoa going up against Laharum at Coughlin Park, while the Horsham Saints met Rup/Minyip at Dudley Cornell Reserve.
