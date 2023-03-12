Residents eligible to receive a Japanese Encephalitis virus vaccine can book an immunisation appointment at the Kalkee Road Children's and Community Hub for free.
Vaccination against JEV is now available for anyone aged two months or older who live or routinely works, in a high-risk area and spends significant time outdoors or live in flood-damaged areas.
Those engaged in the clean-up of stagnant waters following floods are also eligible. The council received 300 doses of the Imojev vaccine via the Victorian Government.
Four immunisation sessions will be available at the Hub on Thursday, March 16, Thursday, March 23, Thursday, March 30, and Thursday, April 13.
People can book a vaccination time via the HRCC website or by calling 53829777. For further information, visit www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/beat-bite.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
