Japanese encephalitis virus vaccine available in Wimmera

By Ben Fraser
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:21pm, first published March 13 2023 - 9:30am
Free Japanese encephalitis virus vaccine is available to eligible residents in the Horsham Rural City Council at the Kalkee Road Children's and Community Hub. File picture

Residents eligible to receive a Japanese Encephalitis virus vaccine can book an immunisation appointment at the Kalkee Road Children's and Community Hub for free.

