The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

'One door closes and another opens', Horsham Rural City Council's partnership with Wastebusters to end in 2023

March 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner Mick Morris, who has managed all four transfer stations for 19 years, said he is ready to take the business in a new direction. File picture.

Horsham Rural City Council's 28-year partnership with Wastebusters will soon be coming to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.