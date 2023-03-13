Horsham Rural City Council's 28-year partnership with Wastebusters will soon be coming to an end.
The local waste management and recycling business has managed HRCC's transfer stations - including Horsham's Kenny Road Transfer Station and the transfer stations located at Quantong, Mt Zero and Toolondo - since 1995.
Owner Mick Morris, who has managed all four transfer stations for 19 years, said he is ready to take the business in a new direction and won't be among the tenderers when the contract is renewed in the coming weeks.
Originally taking on the business and contract from his father Richard, who managed the business for nine years, Mr Morris currently employs six staff- including part-timers- across the four stations.
"It's been a great contract and we hold the Council in high esteem. We have to thank them for what they've done for our business over the years and the great partnership," Mr Morris said.
"It's been a really good contract to have because it allows you to stay connected with the council and the community. It is a sad day for us but we have a couple of avenues in our business that we want to pursue and we think it's time. One door closes and another opens."
Mr Morris said that the contract would suit a "wide variety of people".
"The contract and work is fairly labor orientated but there are a lot of benefits. The transfer stations employ locals, you build a great rapport with customers and (it's great to get people on board with) recycling and reducing waste," he said.
As HRCC farewells the long-standing relationship with Wastebusters, it means that the opportunity for a new waste contractor to take on the transfer stations will soon be available.
The contract is currently open for public tenders which can be placed through HRCC's tender portal. The tender document outlines the nature of the requested services, including the operation of the Kenny Road transfer station (open seven days per week), and the three rural transfer stations.
Contractor duties would include assigning staff to the four sites to inspect incoming loads to verify their content, receive the appropriate payment for the range of materials received and store the material in separate areas to maximise their recovery.
HRCC Infrastructure Director John Martin thanked Wastebusters for its longstanding partnership.
"This presents a great opportunity for an innovative business to expand even further on the broad range of recycling that the Morris family has developed at these sites over recent decades," Mr Martin said.
