Horsham Motorcycle club held their MX amatuers event at the Horsham Motorsport Complex in Dooen this weekend.
The event saw 12 classes running, with three races in each class.
The first category was the seniors team event.
Cory Watts controlled the MX1 class, he set the quickest lap around the 1.7km track in practice and finished first in both races.
Bryce Ognenis and Siegah Ward shared class honours in the o'255s.
Ognenis lead the class in the first race, finishing only behind Watts in the overall, while Ward picked up the win in both the overall and class results in the second.
Finishing fourth overall against the MX1s, Thomas Lambert was the MX2 class leader, however in the final race he lost out to Jack Kenny.
The Maggie Stacey memorial ladies race was next and it was Emma Haylock who had total control, she brought it home first in each of the three races, to win the category.
The 84sw category ran a clubman and an expert class.
Winning overall in all three of the multi-class races, Ryder Trickey took out the expert class, while two wins, and a second place finish behind Chilli Rutherford, saw Darcy Childs claim victory in the clubman event.
Ollie Brombal was the rider to beat in the 50cc event, he picked up two wins and a fourth place, getting beat out by Kobe Smart, Huxson Carrol and Maxwell Leggieri in race two.
In the junior team event, Jayke Hansen, Kye Little and Charlie Rewse shared honours in the 125 class, with Hansen and Rewse claiming a win and a third each, while Little split them in second both times.
Kayden Strode and Harry Gilbertson were the clear leaders in the 250 class and 85 class respectively, winning their class in both races they entered.
The A grade all power class was won by Ognenis, it is in this event that he completed the fastest lap of the weekend, clocking in at 1:50:783.
Jack Kenny won all three all power B grade races, while Tyler Egan picked up two wins in the all power C grade event, having fallen behind Nicholas Timson in race three.
The junior LITES event, saw more multi-class racing, split between clubman and expert.
Strode won all three expert events while Axl O'Brien managed the same amongst the clubman.
Consistency lead Blake Bahnisch to the points win in the 65cc clubman event, Ryder Plumb had picked up two class wins but was 9th in one event, while Zac Mayes won the other race but came 2nd and 15th in class during the other races.
Watts won the Bronte Holland Memorial 125cup, picking up two wins and a second placing behind Connor Adams.
The final event to run was the 85 bw clubman and expert races.
Lachlan Brown took out the clubman points, winning his class in all three races, while Gilbertson pulled together two wins and a second place to win the expert class.
