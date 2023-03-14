Wimmera Football Netball League have announced the players selected to play in their junior netball representative teams in 2023.
The 17 and under squad will include Indy Ward (Dimboola), Tilli Menzel (Dimboola), Sarah Miller (Demons), Rori Marshman (Saints), Sophie Taylor (Saints), Jorja Clode (Saints), Rhiannon Smith (Nhill), Ruby Peters (Stawell), Charlie Inkster (Warrack) and Isabella Orszulak (Warrack).
Their coach will be the Horsham Saints A and B grade coach, Jess Cannane.
The WFNL have named two 15 and under teams.
Named in the white team, was Bridie Price (Ararat), Nevani Woods (Ararat), Lyla Barry (Dimboola), Ruby McAuliffe (Demons), Chelsea Ellis (Saints), Amelia Martin (Stawell), Alana Graveson (Stawell), Sophie Hutton (Stawell), Macie Nitschke (Warrack) and Lucy Holland (Warrack).
Having held the position for last year's 13 and under squad, Anna Lake will coach the white team.
Making the list for the 15 and under navy team was Ella Hallam (Demons), Sienna Manserra (Demons), Zarli Knight (Demons), Lena Marshman (Saints) Cara Tippet (Saints), Maddison Bethune (Saints), Lili Wilson (Minyip-Murota), Ruby Wilson (Minyip-Murtoa), Ayva Mitchell (Stawell) and Lauren Clyne (Warrack).
Coach, Vernetta Taylor, lead the same age group last year.
Set to represent the league in the 13 and under squad is Yarli Nelson (Demons), Rani Potter (Demons), Hannah Gabbe (Demons), Ruby Janetzki (Demons), Hailey Tippet (Saints), Olivia Taylor (Saints), Harmoni Bell (Saints), Lani King (Saints), Marli Arnold (Minyip-Murtoa) and Olivia Hunter (Stawell).
Penelope Manserra, will coach the Wimmera squad.
The Horsham District Football and Netball team have announced Brooklyn Fraser (13 and under), Melissa Beddison (15 and under) and Sophie Thomas (17 and under).
Selection days for the HDFNL junior representative netball team will be held on Sunday, Marsh 19, and Sunday, March 26, at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
