The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Rock fall risk permanently closes MacKenzie Falls rock shelf

Updated March 14 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A significant rock fall risk has permanently closed the rock shelf and large rock stepping stones at the base of MacKenzie Falls. Picture: Visit Melbourne.

A significant rock fall risk has permanently closed the rock shelf and large rock stepping stones at the base of MacKenzie Falls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.