Rock fall risk permanently closes MacKenzie Falls rock shelf

A significant rock fall risk has permanently closed the rock shelf and large rock stepping stones at the base of MacKenzie Falls.
Recent investigations at MacKenzie Falls have revealed a significant rock fall risk from the cliff above the large rock shelf where visitors gather.
Access to the base of the Falls is still available via the walking track, however to ensure visitor safety, Parks Victoria is re-directing people away from the area on the other side of the Falls and access to this area via the stone steps.
Please note that the walking track at the base of the Falls may be crowded, especially over busy long weekends and Easter.
For visitor safety, please to stay on the walking track and keep off rocks at the base as they can be wet and slippery. To avoid crowds, we recommend to visitors that they should consider visiting early morning or later in the afternoon.
Planned works will temporarily close MacKenzie Falls from March 22 to March 24, 2023.
Works will include removing rock stepping stones over the river that were previously installed by Parks Victoria.
During these works the walking track to base of the base of the Falls will be temporarily closed.
Broken Falls and views to MacKenzie Falls from the Bluff Lookout walk will remain open during this time.
Once the work is complete visitors will be able to again access the base of MacKenzie Falls from the popular walking track at the MacKenzie Falls car park, and the Mackenzie Falls River walk from Zumsteins.
Further improvements are planned as part of the MacKenzie Falls Revitalisation project.
