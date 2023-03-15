Edenhope Racing Club manager Tammy Pretlove was impressed with the turnout for the 2023 Edenhope Cup on March 11.
After a cancellation in 2022, early estimates were that between 1000 and 1200 people attended the event.
"The crowd numbers were really positive," Pretlove said.
"It has been the only community event for two years, where now there are a lot more community events happening."
With restrictions hampering attendance at events over the last few years, Pretlove is relieved the Edenhope Cup has had minimal interruptions.
"Edenhope Cup has been really lucky with COVID-19. We have had restrictions but have not had shutdowns where we could not have crowds."
Stawell-based trainer Andrew Bobbin took out the 2000 metre bet365 Edenhope Cup on the track.
Aboard Catskill Mountain, jockey Jacob Opperman crossed the line with a race time of two minutes and four seconds.
The Peter Hardacre trained Thrill Kill, and James Dodgson's Hamslette rounded out the placings.
" It was a really successful day," Pretlove said.
The next event at Edenhope Racing Club is the Apsley Cup, to be held on the June long weekend.
The date for the 2024 Edenhope Cup is set for Saturday, March 9.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
