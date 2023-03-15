The Wimmera Mail-Times
The 2023 Edenhope Cup was held on Saturday, March 11

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Catskill Mountain (NZ) ridden by Jacob Opperman wins the bet365 Edenhope Cup on March 11, 2023. Picture by Alice Miles/Racing Photos

Edenhope Racing Club manager Tammy Pretlove was impressed with the turnout for the 2023 Edenhope Cup on March 11.

