A unique accommodation in the Grampians is set to open its doors.
After more than four years in the making, 'Nook on the Hill' in Gariwerd, was hand crafted by owner/builder Benjamin 'Benj' Bailey-Webb and is a tribute to sustainability and slow living.
Inspired by his late father who built four cottages (each from a single material) during Benj's childhood, Benj set out to hand build a home of his own.
Nook On The Hill has embraced eco-friendly principles and was built almost entirely from repurposed materials including 130-year-old bricks, flooring from a high school basketball court, and the roof of an old Melbourne warehouse to reduce its environmental impact.
The building offers stunning views of the region, with ceramic light fittings, custom furniture, original artwork by Stacey Rees and a handmade ceramic sink.
Benj said he wanted as many elements of the house to be as "bespoke as possible."
"When I didn't know how to do something I found an expert and set out to learn from them," he said.
"I wanted to create a sanctuary deserving of this magical plot of land, somewhere where visitors can be immersed in the natural surrounds, relax and watch the wildlife right outside the door.
"It's great to have achieved just that. It's worth every aching muscle.
"I hope visitors staying at the Nook will feel the magic of this wonderful place and love it as much as I do."
The process has been documented on Instagram (nook_on_the_hill) and now the Nook (as it's known) is open for business.
The accommodation is tucked away down a gravel lane in Pomonal, just a ten-minute drive to Halls Gap and only five minutes' drive from two of the region's finest wineries, Pomonal Estate and Fallen Giants.
