Horsham is abuzz after an action packed week.
Fresh from an influx of visitors from the return to the Wimmera Machinery Field Days, Horsham was inundated with optimistic anglers thanks to the 46th Horsham Fishing Competition.
Horsham Fishing Competition committee president Bruce McInnes was buoyed by the volume of entrants to the 2023 iteration.
"This year's competition blitzed our expectations," Mr McInnes said.
"We saw more than 1200 entrants to this year's competition, and more than 680 fish were caught.
"We were blessed with good weather and the town felt busy all weekend."
Overall, Murtoa's Charee Chaplin has won the 2023 Horsham Fishing Competition with their 47.5cm Yellow Belly, narrowly edging out Tyler McCrae's 46cm fish of the same variety.
Amelia Beer won the junior category with her 42cm Yellow Belly, with Lyla Launer's 41cm Catfish close behind.
Fishing competition aside, Mr McInnes said the competition was a boon for many sectors across the community.
"We know the fishing competition brings a lot of people to town, providing an enormous left to tourism and the economy," he said.
"Not only did we see lot of people buying food and staying locally, we saw lot of bigger purchases - camping fridges, chairs, fishing accessories - which is great."
Mr McInnes said the competition committee is already considering next year's iteration.
"We'll debrief soon and start planning for next year," he said.
"One of the good things about the committee is we're flexible - we are always looking for new ideas - to keep the competition fresh."
Meanwhile, Horsham police have praised the behaviour of tourists and locals alike.
Inspector Di Thomson said proactive measures limited any unsavoury behaviour before it could become an issue.
"We had strong stakeholder engagement prior to the Labor Day holiday, which was reinforced over the long weekend," Insp Thomson said.
"I think that strategy worked extremely well."
Insp Thomson said only a handful of issues arose across the three days, with some "exuberant youth" and underage drinking thwarting an otherwise quiet long weekend.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.