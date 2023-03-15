The Wimmera Parkinson's Peer Support Group is set to hold their Walk in the Park event on Sunday, March 26, to raise money for Parkinson's research and educate people about the disease.
The event will begin at 11am at Weir Park in Horsham with a barbeque and an informal get-together after the walk.
Wimmera Parkinson's Peer Support Group secretary Shona Cross encouraged everyone to come.
"Anyone can walk, anyone from the public, anyone that's willing to come out and support us," Miss Cross said.
The timing of Horsham's event is set to coincide with Fight Parkinson's own Walk in the Park event in Melbourne.
"Our goal is mainly fundraising to help for Parkinson's research and it's also a way of educating the community," Miss Cross said.
Having been diagnosed with Parkinson's seven years ago, Miss Cross has first-hand seen the benefits of events like the Walk in the Park.
"It's helped with us getting new trials for medications, it's helped us get movement disorder nurses in our area, it's just helped in so many ways," said Miss Cross.
"It's so hard to explain how much it has helped."
The Walk in the Park will have a $10 entry fee.
Additional support can be given by donating through Fight Parkinson's website or directly to the Wimmera Parkinson's Peer Support group.
