Horsham to hold Walk in the Park for Parkinson's research

By John Hall
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Wimmera Parkinson's Peer Support Group secretary, Shona Cross, and president, Brian McGennisken awarding Rene Vivian for her tireless fundraising for Fight Parkinson's. Picture Supplied.

The Wimmera Parkinson's Peer Support Group is set to hold their Walk in the Park event on Sunday, March 26, to raise money for Parkinson's research and educate people about the disease.

