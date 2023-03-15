"Everyone obviously likes to win," said Rupanyup Panthers' new A grade netball head coach, Georgia Hiscock, as she hopes to see a competitive year with her new team.
"We wouldn't be stepping out on the court not to try and win, but we're obviously aiming for finals, that'll be our goal this year," said Hiscock.
In 2022, the Panthers collected the wooden spoon, with their only victory on the court coming in their final round match with the Stawell Swifts.
Ahead of their final tryouts, Hiscock spoke of how the Panthers have fared through her first pre-season as head coach.
"It's looking really good, obviously I didn't really know what to expect ... it's been really exciting, getting some new people to the club and building upon what they've already got out there as well, so it's been really good," said Hiscock.
Headlining the new recruits for the Panthers is Hiscock herself.
Having won the 2019 Hatcher Medal as the Wimmera Football Netball League's best and fairest, she is sure to be an asset on the court.
She also knows what a competitive side looks like, coming from 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League's minor premiers, and grand finalists, Horsham Demons.
Several players have followed Hiscock in joining the Panthers ahead of the 2023 season.
"Some that have crossed over from Wimmera League, one that we've picked up from an Adelaide club who will be filling in for a few games," said Hiscock.
"They'll be definitely ones to watch, that'll be very exciting when we all shape up in round one."
Rupanyup kick of their 2023 season on Saturday, April 15, against Natimuk United, who ended eight points to the better when they faced-off in 2022.
