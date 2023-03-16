Despite losing a portion of their A Grade squad in the off season, Minyip Murtoa Burras coach Sheridan Petering is impressed with the squad's ability to gel in the pre season.
"The girls have gelled really well together. It looks like the girls have been playing together for years," Petering said.
In 2022, The Burras were defeated in overtime of the semi by the Southern Mallee Giants but have gained several new players.
"Every year we naturally gain lots of new people to town, which is amazing. We do not have to stretch too far with recruiting, which makes the job a bit easier," Petering said.
Nine players have joined the club, but the return of Jessie Newell is the one that excites Petering.
"Jessie Newell looks like she has not missed a beat after multiple achilles injuries. It is going to be great to have her experience and netball knowledge out on the court, especially with the juniors coming through," Petering said.
We have lots of experience and we have bought up some juniors. It is quite a nice mix of experience and a bit of youth,"
These juniors include Lili and Ruby Wilson, who will play junior and senior netball in 2023.
"They are not even 15 yet, but they are exciting to watch. They just want to learn and play. It will be great to get them in some senior netball this year and see how they develop," Petering said.
"They will be absolute guns when they are a bit older."
Another junior player that will play senior netball in 2023 is Mikaela Wright.
"She is going to be an absolute jet too. She will definitely be an A-Grade player for Minyip Murtoa one day," Petering said.
Wright is a defender; she reads the play really well and has no fear."
Reflecting on the changes of the off season could benefit the Burras in the long term.
"With the people that we have lost, it has given us the opportunity to bring these juniors up and give them some senior time and experience," Petering said.
Minyip Murtoa begins season 2023 at home to the Horsham Demons on April 15.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.