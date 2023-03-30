The 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season was a "kick in the guts" for the Horsham Demons, said coach Tiff Hier.
The Demons finished the regular season as the minor premiers with 15 wins and a draw and defeated Horsham Saints in the second qualifying final.
Against the same opponents two weeks later, the Demons were defeated 34-29 in the grand final.
"We needed to finish it off, and we did not," Hier said. "We certainly had to team to do it. We just could not get the cherry when we needed to."
Coming into the 2023 season, the Demons will look vastly different.
"We have lost five out of our grand final side," Hier said.
Three players have crossed to Rupanyup in the HDFNL, whilst Jedda Heard is travelling overseas.
One player that remained is the 2022 Hatcher Medalist Georgie Carberry.
Otherwise, the Demons have recruited heavily to fill the void.
Ebonie Salter returns to the club from Harrow Balmoral, and Casey Rentsch rejoins from Kalkee. Georgia Batson was recruited from Jeparit-Rainbow.
Marnie Lehmann and Lucy Hartigan will return to the court after having a baby.
Lehmann was also Hier's assistant coach in 2022.
"We have picked up some quality players, which is fantastic," Hier said.
Horsham has also picked up some experienced players to help develop some younger players.
"If you get some mature heads in there, it really does make a difference for the quality of play."
Imogen Worthy will benefit from the experience around her.
At 16 years of age, Worthy won the goal throwing with 503 goals from her 16 games in 2023.
"She had a wonderful year," Hier said.
Hier was extremely pleased with the feeling around the club as the season is two weeks away.
"The pre season has gone fantastic. The morale and feeling around the club is probably the best I have seen it," she said.
"It is more important to me that our club is running as well as it can be, and the feeling around the club and the personnel around the club is good.
"That is what it is at the moment. It is fantastic, and that is what we want to see."
The Horsham Demons get their 2023 campaign underway against Minyip Murtoa on April 15.
2023 Netball coaches
A Grade: Tiff Hier.
B Grade: Missy Neale.
C Grade: Georgie Carberry and Baylee Hartigan.
C Reserve: Anissa Mackley.
Under 17's: Alex Neale.
Under 15's: Abbey Uebergang and Kelsey Clark.
Under 13's: Jodi Bigmore.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
