Going back-to-back is the plan for the 2022 HDFNL football premiers.
Rupanyup Panther's head coach Brayden Ison is bullish about his team's early season opportunities, laying a foundation for a successful 2023 season.
After the success of last year, Ison is hoping for more of the same when the Panthers hit the park.
"We've just got to go on the way we're going," said Ison.
"We don't have to really go out there and recruit any extras, we just have to replace what we've lost, we think we've done that."
"It's just got to be those relationships we'll work on, try and get the team all going in the same direction," said Ison.
Among the Panthers' key recruits for 2023 is midfielder Bill Hansen.
Hansen joins the Panthers from Corowa-Rutherglen, in the north-eastern Victoria's Ovens & Murray Football League.
An ACL injury requiring a knee replacement cut short a 2022 season for Hansen when he was starting to hit his stride; he was named amongst the best players in his last two games.
Also joining the Panthers this year will be Jacob Christie, who comes across from North Central Football League's Birchip Watchem, with previous time spent playing for La Trobe University in the VAFA.
Christie's 2022 season saw him play in all 18 of Birchip Watchem's campaign, with the team finishing first on the NCFL ladder and winning the grand final.
Keiren Sait is another recruit joining the Panthers this year.
He comes across from the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football League, where he played for Newstead and received eight best player nods in his 13 appearances.
Ison points to the Panthers' zone defence as an area for improvement in 2023.
"There can also be a massive attacking option, if you can defend as a team," said Ison.
"Then you've always got that outlet, because you're not playing man-on-man, you should have a free man if you can turn it over and if you can move the footy quickly from there."
Rupanyup's season starts against Natimuk United on Saturday, April 15.
