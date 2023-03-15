When Penny Penfold responded to a classified advertisement for a Racing and Events Coordinator published in The Wimmera Mail-Times just one week after returning from overseas, she didn't realise then it would put her on a career path she would love.
She manages seven racing clubs in the Wimmera and beyond and was recognised with the Spirit of Racing Award at the Victorian Wakeful Club's event, The Lady of Racing Award Luncheon, held on International Women's Day at Sandow this month.
Penny also had a race name at the Twilight meeting, with Craig Williams aboard 'Little Miss Gutsaa' taking out the race.
"There was an audible gasp from the audience when they heard she manages seven racing clubs," a Wimmera Racing Club club representative said.
"It is truly a momentous task, and she does it all in her dependable friendly, calm and professional manner."
"The key to successfully managing seven racing clubs is organisation," Ms Penfold said.
"it is actually eight clubs when we include the Wimmera Racing Club. I'm a list girl, if it's on the list I usually get it done."
Managing Ararat, Donald, Great Western, Mt Wycheproof, Murtoa, Nhill and St Arnaud's Racing Clubs keeps her busy.
Still, she said the support of her husband and her parents, who are on hand to help with children aged Hilton, 11, and Hazel, 7, makes it possible.
"I feel blessed and fortunate to work in the racing industry, I work with committees that are made up of people who do it totally out of love for the industry," she said.
"I have a great respect for the committees I work with. When the spring carnivals are on - it's nuts as far as the workload goes, but it's great when the Meet goes well, and people are happy.
"Receiving the award on International Women's Day was special too, it was and incredible honour and I think for the first time I realised people thought what I did was extraordinary.
"The pandemic changed how we did things, and of course, we couldn't meet in person, and that was tough too. It was a great solution at the time, but face to face is so much better and I think people are more likely to share more, so I'm very happy we can do that now."
After completing her University Degrees in management, marketing and tourism, she embarked on a two-year overseas trip, but the two years extended to four years after meeting her now husband Alan in Scotland.
"It was big thing for him to leave his homeland in South Africa and move to Australia, but he often says now when we look at our lives in Australia. You always said we'd be alright," Ms Penfold said.
