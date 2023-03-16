The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jungle Panther leads winner circle at Horsham Cup

By Peter Carter
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Horsham Cup returned on Friday March 10, with a massive crowd on track to see Jungle Panther (Jeff Geall, Fyansford) produce a last to first run that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.