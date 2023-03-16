Jungle Panther leads winner circle at Horsham Cup

The annual Horsham Cup returned on Friday March 10, with a massive crowd on track to see Jungle Panther (Jeff Geall, Fyansford) produce a last to first run that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.
Baby Jaycee and Stealth were sent to the boxes equal favourites with Jungle Panther fourth pick by the punters but he won like a special dog with absolute ease improving his record at the track to an astonishing eight starts for seven wins.
The huge crowd spread themselves over the venue and enjoyed the entertainment of Aaron Murray singing a variety of music, petting zoo, jumping castle, slushies, and Robert "Dippa" DiPierdomenico making his way around the crowd all night long.
The highlight of the evening came when the club's promotion of the number four dog being drawn to an attendee every race for the chance to win $1,000 if the four won that race.
With that amount jackpotting every race if the four didn't win. It was a lean night for the four dog until Kevin Purchase was drawn and stepped to the plate looking to take home $8,000 if the number four won the ninth race on the card, after missing the start Shima Dream just exploded to win with ease and send Dipper, Kevin and the entire crowd into a frenzy.
Emotional scenes ensured as Kevin's partner emerged from the crowd clearly emotional with their new born baby in her arms, the pair set to be married in September simply couldn't believe their luck with a new cot the first item on the shopping list.
Local trainers were prominent throughout in the other three feature events on the card, Andrea Gurry (Nhill) took out the Jan Wilson Memorial and a $5,000 winners cheque with her in form chaser Xylus Bale who in winning made it a hattrick of wins on the trot at the Horsham circuit all in smart times, Garry George (Beulah) was a close up third with Extravagant.
Reinforcements (Peter Carter, Horsham) ran third in the Horsham Cup Consolation, which was followed by the Sylvia Penny Memorial, with locals desperate to win the race that they see as the most important with Sylvia a stalwart of the club for near on forty years as a volunteer donating her time to the club from inception in 1973.
Turning for home a local win looked likely but Flash Banner (Patricia Smith, Wonwondah) couldn't hold off the race favourite, but second was an enormous effort with third and fourth also being local trainers, Krakatoan (John Weir-Smith, Horsham) and Solar Toby (Victor Millington, Stawell) rounding out the top four.
The Horsham Greyhound Club would like to thank the Horsham public and the fishing competition community for the support displayed in attending our marquee night and making it such a successful event.
