Taylors Lake's netball team is set to return to the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade in 2023 under new coach Lydia Schneider.
The Lakers have been absent from the HDFNL A grade competition for two years, with Schneider taking the pressure off for their 2023 return.
"First step was to field a team, and anything after that's a bonus," said Schneider
"My main goal has just been that the girls are enjoying their netball, that it's not becoming a chore for them."
"Netball takes up a huge part of your life when you sign up for it, so I want to make sure that the girls are enjoying it, so they are coming, and they are giving their all without my having to yell and scream at them ... and that they genuinely want to be there.
According to Schneider, recruiting for the team has been a challenge, but she is happy with the young team they're likely to put together.
"I've just been blown away by most of the girls," said Schneider.
"I didn't know what I was walking into, and them not having an A grade I did have quite low expectations, but they do have a bunch of quite talented girls out there, I just don't think they've had the time dedicated to them."
Schneider has praised the club's and president Travis Mackley's support.
"They're really welcoming out there ... the president is really netball focused, it's really great," said Schneider.
"He's out there, cheering on the girls at training, always asking what we're up to, he's really invested and he really wants us to do the best we can."
Taylors Lake's season starts Saturday, April 25, against the Pimpinio Tigers.
