Nhill Tigers senior coach Trevor Albrecht will look to make his players more versatile in their upcoming practice matches.
The Tigers played Laharum on March 18 in the first of three consecutive matches.
Pimpinio is next on March 25 before 2022 HDFNL grand finalists Kalkee on April 1.
"More so for us, we are testing guys in a few different positions and making them more versatile so they can play more than one or two positions," Albrecht said.
"We really want them to be swing around players and go into any position at any given time if need be."
In 2022, The Tigers finished in ninth position. Their solitary win came over the Southern Mallee Giants where ex-AFL premiership player Dale Thomas made an appearance.
But Albrecht has put his faith in youth as they look to climb the ladder.
The Tigers also had two players compete in the Northern Territory Football League grand final.
Frazer Driscoll and Jake McQueen played for Southern Districts against Waratah.
Both players also made the NTFL's team of the year.
Reflecting on the pre season, Albrecht was impressed with how his squad has gone about it.
"We have come out of it really quite good. We had a good core group of probably 17 or 18 that did a hard pre season so it has been quite promising, to be honest."
Alongside the youth, Albrecht has bought locals back to the club rather than paying imports.
"There are a lot of locals who play and we have a lot of locals back which is working really well for us," Albrecht said.
"There is a lot of support in town because we are have bought locals back."
After their final practice match against Kalkee, the Tigers have a two-week wait before round one.
Nhill will take the short trip to Dimboola on Saturday, April 15.
Nhill Tigers 2023 football coaches
Seniors: Trevor Albrecht, assistant coach David Flood.
Reserves: Yet to be confirmed.
Under 17's: Drew Schneider, assistant coach Luke Oldaker.
Under 14's: Tim Bone.
Under 12's: Steve Shurdington, assistant coach Bryce Warner.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
