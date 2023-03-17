A strong off-season of recruitment has Taylors Lake's new head coach, Kyle Pinto, eyeing a spot on the top side of the table in this year's Horsham District Football Netball League.
Last year's wooden spooners are hoping to bounce back after only picking up two wins in 2022 against the Pimpinio Tigers and Natimuk United.
"With the recruitment we've had and the players that we've kept on the park from Taylors Lake, I think the top half of the ladder is definitely where we're aiming," Pinto said.
"We're very cognizant of where we've come from as a football club and the history that we need to change.
"Sometimes it can happen really really quickly, and other times that change and that improvement can take a couple of years."
Pinto has already proved himself to be a vital asset for the team, with several recruits following the former VAFA player.
Cam Hetherington, a full forward that Pinto has likened to the Brisbane Lion's Eric Hipwood, joins the Lakers.
Hetherington previously played alongside his new coach with the VAFA's Hampton Rovers.
Will and Josh Hetherington - Cam's cousins - will also don the red and white this season, along with 22-year-old former VFL player Troy Brimble.
"He was on [Sandringham] Dragons list and just got injured ... he was rated elite for speed and power in his draft combine year, just was unfortunate there that he didn't get selected," said Pinto.
Headlining the squad's local recruits is former Dimboola coach Justin Beugelaar, who picked up four best player nods in last year's Wimmera League, and two recent GWV rebels, Ryan Gebert and Riley Hall.
"In terms of a recruitment standpoint, we're pretty happy with where the team sits," said Pinto.
The Laker's defensive work focuses on slowing the opposition down when they have the ball, according to Pinto, while playing quick and daring football on the offensive.
"We want to be a high scoring team, but we also want to defend well," said Pinto.
