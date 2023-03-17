The Wimmera Mail-Times
Taylors Lake look to boost their 2023 HDFNL season with strong recruits

JH
By John Hall
March 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Taylors Lake hoping their combination of big recruits, returning Lakers and younger players will be the right mix to move them off the bottom of the ladder. File picture.

A strong off-season of recruitment has Taylors Lake's new head coach, Kyle Pinto, eyeing a spot on the top side of the table in this year's Horsham District Football Netball League.

JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

