Shaun Bruce and the Sydney Kings have claimed back-to-back NBL championships.
In the final match of the five-game series, the Kings claimed victory against the New Zealand Breakers 77-69.
Game five delivered an all-time NBL record, as 18,124 people poured into Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.
The 2022/23 championship series did not disappoint, being the first series that went to five games since the 2017/18 season.
Game one was played in Sydney on March 3; the Breakers came away with a 95-87 point victory.
The Kings responded at Auckland's Spark Arena with an 84-71 win.
In game three, a home side won; Sydney dominated in a 91-68 victory in front of a then-record 18,049 people.
New Zealand forced a deciding game with an 80-70 win in game four.
NBL MVP Xavier Cooks produced his best performance in game five.
Cooks, who will now join the Washington Wizards in the NBA, had 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in just under 28 minutes of game time.
Kings guard Derrick Walton Jr claimed the Larry Sengstock Trophy as the championship series MVP.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
