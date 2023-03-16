The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured

Teams revealed as GWV Rebels' Talent League Girls season kicks off

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rebels will take to Waurn Ponds for a historic opening round clash with Geelong. File picture

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels begin their groundbreaking Talent League Girls season on Saturday in what is an exciting time for female junior footballers in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.