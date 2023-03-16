The Greater Western Victoria Rebels begin their groundbreaking Talent League Girls season on Saturday in what is an exciting time for female junior footballers in Victoria.
The Rebels will take to Waurn Ponds for a historic opening round clash with Geelong, with the season set to run alongside the boys for the first time.
Horsham Demons' Olivia Brilliant and Wimmera-export Brook Ward will line up for the under-18 side, while Greta Arnel, Adelle Weidemann and Poppy Peters will represent the region in the under-16s.
A whopping seven players will make their Talent League debut in Saturday's clash, with Sally Riley set to coach the side for the first time.
"There is a real sense of pride that they want to represent the GWV Rebels jumper for not just them but their home town or region," Riley said.
"It is super exciting to have six debutantes ranging from Chloe Oughtred as a 19-year-old to others who have worked extremely hard over the pre-season in order to earn their spot in the team."
The players have a full pre-season under their belts as they head into a 17-round season, expanded from last year's 10-week fixture.
Rebels Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown was full of praise for the players and new coach Riley.
"It has been wonderful to see the girls develop their skills and learn from our coach Sally Riley," Brown said.
"I can't speak highly enough of Sally, she is putting in the hard yards to try and get the best out of each and every girl.
"We are just really excited to finally put our practice into action with our first game this weekend."
Both under-16 and under-18 sides will line up at Geelong on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
