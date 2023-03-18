The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Nhill step back into WFNL A-Grade, Tigers B-Grade were premiers in 2022

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated March 19 2023 - 10:44am, first published March 18 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nhill Tigers will step up to A Grade in the 2023 WFNL season. File picture.

Nhill will return to A-Grade for the 2023 Wimmera Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.