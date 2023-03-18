Nhill will return to A-Grade for the 2023 Wimmera Football Netball League season.
The Tigers struggled for wins in previous A-grade seasons and had B-Grade as their top side in 2022.
Last season ended successfully for the Tigers as they took home the B-grade premiership.
They finished second (on percentage) to the Horsham Demons, whom they would defeat in the grand final 38-33.
Nhill netball director Melissa Polkinghorne hopes to ride the momentum into this season.
"It gave us a taste of how it is to win. We are hoping to bring that momentum into this year," Polkinghorne said.
This season's A-grade side will have new coaches at the helm.
Emma Hawker, Ellen Bennett and Jasmine Talbot return to the club from Kaniva Leeor United.
Hawker will act as a playing coach.
Tracey Bell joins Hawker as a co-coach.
The Tigers have also recruited defender Larnie Hobbs from the Horsham Saints.
"We have recruited quite well this season. We have got good numbers," Polkinghorne said.
"I think they will bring a lot of experience with our younger ones coming up."
A younger player who impressed in 2022 was Jenna Schneider.
The then 17-year-old finished equal second in the WFNL's B-Grade best and fairest and took home the same award at Nhill's end-of-season awards.
Sydney Thorogood will also join Schneider in the A-grade team in 2023.
Thorogood, who captained the 2022 premiership side, is a tall player and can play at either end of the court.
We have got a fair chunk of the B-Grade side that will step back up to A-Grade this year," Polkinghorne said.
Nhill's return in A-Grade begins with a trip to Dimboola on Saturday, April 15.
Nhill Tigers 2023 netball coaches
A-Grade: Emma Hawker and Tracey Bell
B-Grade: Yet to be confirmed.
C-Grade: Yet to be confirmed.
C-Reserve: Yet to be confirmed.
Under 17's: Tess McQueen.
Under 15's Lauren Warner.
Under 13's: Jessica Stone.
