The Wimmera community is mourning the loss of kind heart and caring man, Dr Chris Wimbury.
In a statement released by Lister House Medical Centre chief executive Amanda Wilson, Dr Wimbury's passing sent ripple effects through the organisation.
"Lister House clinic sadly wishes to inform all patients and the community that our esteemed colleague, business partner and friend Dr Chris Wimbury has passed away suddenly but peacefully at home," the statement read.
"We pass our sincere condolences to Dr Wimburys family and friends, of which he had many.
"He will be greatly missed and the ripple effect of his passing will be felt for a long time."
Ms Wilson said the the family will announce funeral arrangements shortly.
The clinic was closed unexpectedly on Wednesday as Dr Wimbury's family and Lister House staff processed the news.
"This is a shock to us and the whole community, and we ask you to be extra kind when dealing with our team," she wrote.
"We understand the uncertainty this causes for some of you and we will try to assist as best we can.
"We wish to say that Dr Wimbury was truly a one of a kind man, who entertained us daily with laughter and many stories of the family he loves and adores.
"His kind heart and caring nature meant he tried his best to help everyone he could.
"He cared about people. He will leave a massive hole that will never be filled."
Born and raised in Johannesburg, Dr Wimbury studied medicine at the University of Pretorius.
He completed four years of general practice in South Africa, before moving to Edenhope in Australia in 2001.
In 2009, Dr Wimbury, his wife Ingrid, and their sons James and Joshua, became naturalised Australians.
In the same year, he joined Lister House.
