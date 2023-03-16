The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Community mourns the loss of Lister House GP Dr Chris Wimbury

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lister House Medical Centre released a statement mourning the loss of Dr Chris Wimbury. File picture

The Wimmera community is mourning the loss of kind heart and caring man, Dr Chris Wimbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.