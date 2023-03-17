Update, 5.06pm: Horsham police are calling for public assistance a shooting in Horsham's north on on Friday, March 17.
Speaking at the scene, Detective Detective Senior Sergeant Travis Kerr said a specialist squad from Melbourne are now involved in the incident.
"At this stage, members from the armed Crime Squad in Melbourne are on scene and processing the scene and conducting several inquiries in relation to the incident," Det Snr Sgt Kerr said.
"Police are appealing to anyone in the in the area that may have CCTV footage, heard or saw anything that was peculiar or have dashcam footage or to like if they could contact Crimestoppers or the Horsham police station."
Det Snr Sgt Kerr believes there is no relation to Friday morning's alleged shooting and other incidents in Horsham in the past few months.
He advised concerned community members to stay "as cautious as as they usually are".
"We can't determine the relationship of any of these parties involved this morning," Det Snr Sgt Kerr said.
"Nor to any relationship in regards to things that have been happening in the local communities at the moment. All we can suggest these people be be again, as cautious as as they usually are.
"But if they do he see anything that is unusual. Again, we just we ask that they contact Crimestoppers or the local police that it could be something that that may be of value to us in regards to any of these investigations.
Det Snr Sgt Kerr said the victim, a 36-year-old man, remains with Grampians Health for the time being.
"He's currently still at the Wimmera Base Hospital being assessed and will most likely end up in Melbourne some specialist treatment," he said.
A Grampians Health spokesperson confirmed the man is in a stable condition.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Update, 11.16am:
Victoria police have released a statement following a shooting in Horsham's north on on Friday, March 17.
In a statement, the Horsham police said officers were investigating the scene after a non-fatal shooting.
"Emergency services were called to reports multiple offenders had broken into a residence on Cecil Street about 7.15am," the statement read.
"The resident, a 36-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound and has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The offenders fled the scene and no arrests have been made.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined but police believe this is a targeted incident."
Investigations remain ongoing, anyone with information that can assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER: There is a heavy police presence in Horsham's north following an alleged incident overnight.
It is understood Horsham police were called to Cecil Street just after 7am on Friday, March 17.
As a result, access to the street is closed to the general public.
More to come.
