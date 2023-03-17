Stawell man in court over alleged incident

A man charged with alleged attempted murder, reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally cause serious injury and other charges will appear in Ballarat Magistrates Court on July 27.
Scott Thomas, 35, from Stawell appeared before Magistrate Michael Wighton on Friday, March 17, via video link from Horsham Corrective Services.
The charges are in relation to an incident which occurred on the intersection of Sloane Street and Cooper Street on March 15, 2023.
Thomas was held on bail.
He was represented by solicitor Hollie Lyons.
A brief will be served to the courts on June 2.
Victorian Police said mechanical analysis and toxicology reports could take up to several months.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
