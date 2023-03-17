The Wimmera Mail-Times
Stawell man in court over alleged incident

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
March 17 2023 - 8:00pm
A man charged with alleged attempted murder, reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally cause serious injury and other charges will appear in Ballarat Magistrates Court on July 27.

