Head coach of the Kaniva-Leeor seniors football team, Phil Henseleit, is aiming to ensure the Cougars play respectable football every time they take the field in 2023.
"You can win a game that you didn't deserve to, you can lose a game where you played really well," said Henseleit.
"I'll put the focus on what we bring to the game, whether we play according to the plans and the ideals of the game that we've set ourselves beforehand."
The Cougars are hoping to put the lower rungs of the Horsham District Football Netball League ladder behind them after a tough 2022 that saw them finish 11th out of 12, having only picked up three wins.
"They were just disappointed with last year and they wanted to feel more organised and prepared ... So people can feel good about their football," said Henseleit.
Kaniva-Leeor are also hoping to benefit from familiarity, despite fielding a team with a number of faces that are new for 2023.
"They've been basically recruited around players who were already involved at the club, so they know each other," said Henseleit.
"They're all highly credentialed players, people who have been a captain, been a premiership player, people who have been an interleague representative, so they come from a good background."
Among those new players is 29-year-old midfielder Dylan Munn, who can rotate forward and go searching to goals.
Lachie Jones and Billy Shanks are both jumping the border from South Australia to join the Cougars this year.
With Shanks bringing some strong form having been named best player on 12 occasions for the Onkaparinga Valley Dogs in South Australia's Hills Football League.
Additionally, two former Cougars are set to return to their older stomping grounds, Jesse Salt and Billy King will both pull on the green and blue for the first time since 2017.
Kaniva-Leeor are set to start their season on Saturday, April 15 against the Stawell Swifts.
