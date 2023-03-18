Horsham will have two representatives at the basketball National Championships to be held in Warwick, Perth in July.
Elijah McKenzie was selected in the Victoria Country under 16 men's team to take part at the tournament, Levi Munyard was picked as an emergency.
The tournament will be held from July 2-9 and will see the best junior basketballers in the country battle it out.
Basketball Victoria will send four under 16 teams teams to the tournament, women's metropolitan and country and men's metropolitan and country.
With 2022 being the first full year of competition since 2019, selection for these teams as been tough.
"We've had a jam-packed start to the high-performance program in 2023, it's great that so many athletes have been pushing each other on the court to be their best," Basketball Victoria's General Manager of High Performance, Grant Wallace
So after an extensive process it's still a difficult task to finalise the teams."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.