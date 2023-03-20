The Wimmera Merino Sheep Show returns for third consecutive year

Merino studmasters, woolgrowers and yard dog owners, have been busy preparing for the third annual Wimmera Merino Sheep Show to be held at Maydale Reserve on Sunday, March 26.
After just three years, this sheep show has quickly become a burgeoning and highly regarded sheep show for Western Victoria and is an opportunity for professional and social interaction between studmasters, wool classers, wool growers, working dog breeders and young Merino enthusiasts.
The Horsham Agricultural Society is hosting the show with the support of several organising committees specific to each of the feature events including their own volunteers who are managing the Wimmera Fleece Show section, which doubles as a fundraiser for Wimmera Legacy.
Local wool growers have been entering fleeces from the current shearing season, with some donating fleeces to this annual fundraiser.
The Wimmera Yard Dog Trial is running in conjunction with the show and experiencing entries exceeding expectations, which will enforce a ballot ensuring an even playing field for this popular event.
The trial is run under the Victorian Yard Dog Utility Farm Dog Association by local delegates.
Spokesperson for the show, Horsham Ag Society Executive Officer, Andrea Cross said the event was always well supported with entries but this year, stud breeders were entering more stock with organisers accepting entries from more than 20 merino sheep studs for the Fabstock Wimmera Autumn Merino
Sheep Show with the likelihood of having the largest showcase of merino sheep in the show's short history.
"With numbers on in the increase, set up began last week to ensure we have enough pens to cater for the entries, which is a great thing!" she said.
The volunteer organising committee of passionate merino sheep breeders is lead by Tamaleuca Merino and Poll Merino Stud, Danni Wilson from Ouyen with support from other owners in the region.
Judges for the Fabstock Wimmera Autumn Merino Sheep Show are Belbourie Merino and Poll Merino Stud Principal, Paul Hendy Principal who will be judging the strong and medium classes and Ben Hartwich another Victorian sheep breeder from Mt Challicum Merino Stud will be judging the fine and superfine classes.
Ben won the National Young Merino Sheep Judge Championships in Sydney in 2021.
"Students from Longerenong Agricultural College will have the opportunity to chat to Ben as they try their hand at competing in the junior sheep judging section, with the winner going on to state level," Andrea said.
The Wimmera Merino Sheep Show provides families with an opportunity to engage directly with rural life and food and fiber production.
While being an integral part of Australian culture, the Fabstock Wimmera Autumn Merino Sheep Show provides a visual exhibition for the public and enables growers to compare stock and showcase their best produce.
It is also the most authentic and accessible display of Australian farming and regional life while bringing the community together.
Public admission is $5 at the gate and free entry for members of the Horsham Ag Society. Tickets are also available online at www.trybooking.com/CFKVP.
