The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

The Wimmera Merino Sheep Show returns for third consecutive year

Updated March 20 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The third annual Wimmera Merino Sheep Show will be held at Maydale Reserve on Sunday, March 26. Picture supplied

Merino studmasters, woolgrowers and yard dog owners, have been busy preparing for the third annual Wimmera Merino Sheep Show to be held at Maydale Reserve on Sunday, March 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.