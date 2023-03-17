Long weekend festivities leads to pro-active policing, including 163 penalty notices

Police from Swan Hill and a number of officers from specialist units were engaged in pro-active policing activities surrounding a local festival in Donald over the Labour Day long weekend.
Officers arrested 79 people for drug related offences over the weekend with all 79 being dealt with by way of a drug caution or diversion.
Swan Hill Highway Patrol officers along with members from State Highway Patrol and Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section were also proactively patrolling in the area.
They issued 163 penalty notices over a five day period with 127 of those issued to speeding drivers.
