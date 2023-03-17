Dad comes to the rescue

Just when I'd finished mopping-up all the oil leaks off the car shed floor in readiness for the 21st Birthday Party of the century, the man of the house took a call from the birthday girl herself.
She and her sister were on their way home from university to help hang the disco balls when the little yellow Mini suddenly refused to go any further.
Stuck at the traffic lights in Beaufort with five million B-Doubles going past in a hurry, we could hear wonderful passers-by in the background as they helped the girls manoeuvre the Mini off the road and attempt a push start down a hill.
Listening to my husband calmly explain to his 20-year-old firstborn exactly which gear to have the car in and where the clutch should be and how much to rev the engine if it did show signs of life, made me fall in love with him all over again.
He was so calm and knowledgeable and immediately ready to go to their rescue.
Once again, I was incredibly glad that I chose him to be the father of my children and even gladder that earlier in the evening I'd gotten up out of my chair to put together the last of the lamb roast and veggies for him to eat after he'd tried to wiggle his nose like Samantha in 'Bewitched' to make it happen by magic.
Making dinner magically appear then washing, drying and packing away all the dishes was much easier than the long list of tasks my husband immediately put into action to save our girls.
He first called a mate with a car trailer, memorised a security code to access the right tie downs, fuelled up and headed off on what promised to be at least a four hour operation - starting out at 9.30pm.
With the girls' surprise arrival not a surprise anymore, Tiani and I quickly swung into action making their bedrooms look like we hadn't been using them, while I wondered how my husband was going to cope with his responsibilities for the following day while sleep deprived.
Of all days, after arriving home in the wee small hours, he was booked to take his dad for a scan in Ballarat, leaving at 6.30am.
