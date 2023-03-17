The Wimmera Mail-Times

Dad comes to the rescue | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
March 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dad comes to the rescue

Just when I'd finished mopping-up all the oil leaks off the car shed floor in readiness for the 21st Birthday Party of the century, the man of the house took a call from the birthday girl herself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.