Grassroots push for more unity in defence force veterans support

THERE is a need to break the perception of veterans as only being old, frail diggers, if we are to better help all returned servicemen and women in our community, veterans advocates say.
Legacy veteran liaison officer Adam Kent said supporting those who have served is about more than buying an Anzac badge.
He said the best the community could do was try to understand, particularly with the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide underway.
Mr Kent is one of the panellists appearing at the Defence and Veterans Legal Service-led event in Horsham on Wednesday ahead of a screening of the movie Living from 6.30pm.
The film, starring Bill Nighy, is about a public servant who in the wake of WWII receives a terminal diagnosis and for the first time in his life starts to live to the fullest.
Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Kent said understanding was vital in the ripple effects service could have on extended family members, including the often-overlooked aunts and uncles and siblings.
But understanding was also about helping to empower veterans in changing perceptions.
"I'm big in myth-breaking on veterans," Mr Kent said.
"Veterans have a lot of great skills but they often don't know where they fit in the community and community often doesn't know where they fit.
"It's about taking responsibility as well and realising we're part of the community and have something to give and opening discussions on the benefits for the community as well."
He said this included finding ways to give back and actively take part in the community and, instead of feeling isolated and feeling they "deserve" better help, finding ways to respectfully and assertively get help.
"When I've talked with veterans and family members, often they get stuck in a veteran bubble but they're in the real world again and have to be in the community," Mr Kent said.
"I had a guy who was 35, totally and permanently incapacitated and bored.
"His wife was a teacher and he wanted to study but thought he couldn't do anything because he was injured.
"Lots of veterans don't realise they are more than veterans - they are sons, daughters, partners, community members and valuable assets to community if they find where they fit in."
Legacy and the Ararat RSL are encouraging and guiding veterans and their families in telling their stories in the Royal Commission.
Applications for private submissions close in April. This allows for one-on-one, anonymous meetings for the Royal Commission. Written submissions are being accepted until October.
Defence and Veterans Legal Service's Karla Randle encouraged all veterans and serving defence members to come to the event to learn how they can have input into the Royal Commission.
"The Defence and Veterans Legal Service is a free service to support veterans and current serving defence members into making a submission," she said.
"We've been lucky enough to join up with the Wimmera Veterans Centre. It's nice to work together and let everybody know their options as well."
While in Horsham, Ms Randle will meet with veterans and serving personnel to help them with their submissions.
"[We're] making appointments with people in the local area as well and giving them the opportunity to have a face to face interviews," she said.
For more information on Wednesday's event, contact 0474 290 528.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14 or Soldier On 1300 620 380.
