Horsham Cricket Association grand finals started on March 18.
In the A-Grade two day grand final at City Oval, the West Wimmera Warriors face Noradjuha-Toolondo. The match will be completed on March 19.
B Grade is also a two-day fixture, Rup/Minyip play Laharum at Coughlin Park.
In Central Wimmera Tennis, Horsham Lawn Played Kalkee at Central Park. The winner will take on Central Park in the grand final.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
