West Wimmera Warriors won the Horsham Cricket Association A grade grand final

By John Hall
Updated March 19 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 7:31pm
The West Wimmera Warriors claimed the Horsham Cricket Association's A grade premiership, beating the Noradjuha-Toolondo Bullants at Horsham's City Oval by 55 runs.

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

