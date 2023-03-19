The West Wimmera Warriors claimed the Horsham Cricket Association's A grade premiership, beating the Noradjuha-Toolondo Bullants at Horsham's City Oval by 55 runs.
Elsewhere, Laharum claimed the B grade championship, chasing down Rup-Minyip's 107 run total with four wickets in hand.
Homers secured the C grade championship on Saturday, with an 80-run victory over the West Wimmera Warriors.
