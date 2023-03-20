The West Wimmera Warriors have claimed Horsham Cricket Association's A grade premiership after defeating the Noradjuha-Toolondo Bullants by 54 runs last weekend.
The Warriors won the toss, sending Bradley Alexander and Mitchell Dahlenburg to face the barrage of Matthew Combe and Jordan McDonald.
The opening pair put on 23 runs in seven overs before Dahlenburg was dismissed for 9, caught by wicketkeeper Troy Dumesny off the bowling of Combe.
Jeremy Weeks was the cornerstone of the Warriors' total, proving a formidable opponent to the Bullants' bowling.
Weeks' put together a 42-run partnership with Bradley Alexander, a 64-run partnership with Nathan Alexander, and a 40-run partnership with Liam Preston before a further four runs were added with Luke Smith.
Weeks' wicket would finally fall for 63 when he was bowled by Kobi Lang, leaving the pitch while the scoreboard read 5 for 173 runs.
Lang and Tony Caccaviello cleaned up the Warriors' tail, taking the last four wickets for five runs, including two ducks, for Lachlan Wilkinson and James Crowhurst.
The Bullants' bowling was highlighted by a five-wicket-haul for Caccaviello and four wickets for Lang.
The Warriors finished their innings with 205 runs on the board.
The innings started slow for the Bullants' response with seven overs to play on Saturday afternoon; they managed to survive the sunset session to begin on Sunday without loss.
Openers Justtin Combe and Shane Oakley returned to the crease for the second day, and their partnership lasted into the 15th over, with Justtin falling for 12 runs.
Oakley soon followed for six, and the Bullants were 2 for 22.
Combe and Caccaviello put together a 41-run partnership for the Bullants' third wicket, but Luke Smith took them out in the 31st and 33rd over, respectively.
The Bullants then built a 35-run partnership between middle-order batters Garrett Liston and Troy Dumesny.
However, when their wickets fell, it exposed the team's tail, with Ben Anson, Jordan McDonald and Tobey Anson all falling for single digits.
Kent Hair kept looking to score until the day's end, batting with the tail to finish the day on 37 runs. His wicket, caught behind off Xavier Bone, left Kobi Lang stranded on four not out.
The Bullants' final wicket fell for 151 runs, 54 short of their target.
Bone picked up four wickets in defence of the Bullants total, while Nathan Alexander, Weeks and Smith all finished with two.
Horsham's Coughlin Park hosted B grade's grand final between Laharum and Rup-Minyip.
Clinton Midgley opened for Rup-Minyip while their teammates couldn't hold their wicket.
Fellow opener Nicholas Hudson fell for a duck, and first drop, Hugh Weidemann, was caught behind for five.
When Brent Hudson came to the crease, they managed to build a 31-run partnership for the team's third wicket, but once Midgely was bowled for 32 runs, Laharum made light work of Rup-Minyip's lower order.
Joshua Mahoney did the damage, with the Laharum bowler taking six wickets for 39 runs off his 22 overs.
With a first innings total of 107 posted by Rup-Minyip, Laharum's Ben Peucker and Daniel Griffiths did the damage.
Peucker batted aggressively, putting on 45 runs off 28 balls, while Griffiths' more conservative approach saw him put on 32 runs off 70.
Midgley and Gavin Young picked up a pair of wickets, while Brent Hudson and Leigh Funcke collected one each.
Laharum passed Rup-Minyip's total in the 32nd over with four wickets in hand.
Homers picked up the C grade premiership on Saturday.
Posting a total of 166 runs for eight wickets, with Hugh Dougherty top scoring with 42.
Joey Nagorcka put on 33 runs, while Logan Millar added 32.
Matthew Reichelt collected two wickets for 25 runs during the first innings.
The West Wimmera Warriors couldn't respond in kind, managing just shy of half their target, 84 runs behind Homers.
