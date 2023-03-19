Warrack Eagles A-grade netball coach Ashlynn McKenzie sees an improved team heading into 2023.
"Towards the end of the season, we were matching the top sides in the league, and that was a massive improvement to where we were when the season started," McKenzie said.
The Eagles finished the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball league season in eighth with a 4-12 record, but things started to come together after a slow start.
They pushed eventual premiers Horsham Saints in round eight before Warrack got their first win in round nine against Dimboola.
Less than a month from the season, McKenzie reflected on a tough pre season.
"We really focused on our fitness and getting the girls to understand the level that is required of them. We pushed ourselves hard," McKenzie said.
On the court, The Eagles will look different in 2023.
Eilish Flagg, Molly and Kiani Stewart will not wear a maroon and gold dress this season.
Neither will 2022 Notting Medalist Emma Kositchke.
"Unfortunately for us, Emma has moved to Geelong this year and won't be a part of the Eagles for the 2023 season," McKenzie said.
"She is already sorely missed around the club".
As a result, there are several new faces.
Briodi McKenzie returns after a knee injury, and Jess Erhardt is back after having a baby.
"These girls will provide guidance and be a senior voice to the other girls on the court," McKenzie said.
Sarah Marchment and Tianee Hinton have also stepped into the A-Grade side.
"It is exciting for them. I think last year they could have been A-Grade players."
Along with the experience, juniors will have the chance at the senior level.
Jordan Heller, Sophie Evans and Amber O'Connor are three of those.
"They got some exposure to senior netball last season, so it's exciting to see them take the next step," McKenzie said.
Regarding goals and expectations for the season, McKenzie was upbeat.
"My goal for this season is to see each of the girls improve their game as individuals and as a unit together," McKenzie said.
"I'd love to see us in the top five this year. I really think that's an achievable goal for us if we work hard,"
The Eagles have an upcoming practice match with Horsham District Football Netball League minor premiers Kalkee.
Warrack's 2023 season gets underway on April 15 against defending premiers Horsham Saints.
2023 Warrack Eagles netball coaches
A-grade: Ashylnn McKenzie.
B-Grade: Leanne Wilkinson.
C-Grade and C-Reserve: Kirrilee Rowe and Mikayla Annett.
Under 17's: Bonnie Gunn.
Under 15's: Brooke Holland.
Under 13's: Ava Koschitzke.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
