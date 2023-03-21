The 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season was challenging for the Warrack Eagles.
They finished in eighth place with a 4-12 record but will hope to take some of their late-season momentum in the 2023 season.
The Eagles won two of their last three games of the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season.
In round 16, Warrack had a 25-point victory over Nhill.
They backed up that performance with a 44-point at Anzac Park over the Horsham Saints.
Ryan McKenzie was a standout for the Eagles in 2022.
McKenzie booted 30 goals in his 16 games, which included seven in the win over the Saints and two four-goal performances.
At the Eagles end of season awards, McKenzie claimed the Brennan Medal.
Ahead of the 2023 WFNL season, Warrack re-appointed senior coach Daniel Bell.
Bell, who previously played in the TAC Cup (now Coates Talent League), returned to the club in 2017 after a stint with Rostrevor in the Adelaide Footy League.
The Eagles have recruited some homegrown talent and experience for the upcoming season.
Connor Inkster re-joins the club after a stint in the Horsham District Football and Netball League with Jeparit-Rainbow.
Joining Inkster in maroon and gold will be key forward Joe McKinnon and utility Tom James, both from the Hampden Footy League.
Midfielder/winger Nick Ingram also joins the Eagles from the Gumeracha Football Club in the Hills Football League in South Australia.
The Eagles travel to Coughlin Park to take on the Horsham Saints in round one on April 15.
2023 Warrack Eagles football coaches
Senior coach: Daniel Bell
Reserves: Daniel Westerland and Greg McKenzie
Under 17's: Mick Evans
Under 14's: Kyle George and Bailey Watts
Under 12's: Graeme Holland
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
