$368,000,000,000.
That's the eye-watering estimated cost of a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines.
The federal government has confirmed it will buy at least three Virginia-class nuclear submarines (potentially second-hand) in the early 2030s - subject to US Congressional approval.
There will also be an option to buy two more Virginias under the AUKUS defence and security pact.
Keep in mind, there will be no war pact in return for nuclear subs, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles.
Considering Australia's contribution to the 2003 invasion of Iraq cost $5 billion, plus an additional $6.1 billion in Afghanistan, taxpayers hope the minister is true to his word.
The eye-watering cost alone of the defence technology being proposed as Australia's next big step in securing its alliance with the US and making strong-arm gestures in the containment of China, demands a lot more questions be asked and answered before Australia is locked into a nuclear future for decades.
That the debate has already descended into the camps of the China doves and the hawks is not a good sign for long-term decisions in the national interest.
For a start there are legitimate questions about where the skilled workforce to build the AUKUS-designed submarines will come from.
It is also remarkable such a seismic shift in our defence, foreign and industrial policies took place without either being debated in Parliament. AUKUS was sprung on the public last May as a bipartisan fait accompli.
Other sticking points include the cost, now expected to be far in excess of what was first mooted and the deployment of foreign crew members on Australian vessels.
Paul Keating's truculence has again made him a big target but his observation; "A contemporary Labor government is shunning security in Asia for security in and within the Anglosphere" is worth considering in the "Asian century".
Nailing our flag to the UK's broken mast in a long-term national security strategy dependent on the solvency of all parties could be akin to entering into wedlock with a corpse.
Another former prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, believes that because of this, the recruitment challenge, the lack of a skilled workforce and the level of group think there is a "very high risk" of failure nobody is willing to discuss.
Of even greater concern is the failure of the Morrison and Albanese governments to explain just how putting so many eggs into the nuclear submarine basket is going to enhance Australian security.
The question remains; is this about Taiwan or larger spheres of influence?
Most of all, has the government sufficiently justified the existence of the threat to justify where it will lead Australia?
