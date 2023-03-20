Sporting clubs looking for a financial boost to help undertake vital projects can apply for a state government grant, but the window is closing soon.
The latest round of Country Football and Netball Club grants close on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Under the program grants of up to $250,000 are available for clubs to deliver upgrades to infrastructure.
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy said the funds could be used to construct or improve change rooms, pavilions and lighting or improve ovals and courts to increase capacity and safety.
"We know how integral our local footy and netball clubs are to the community, and how they form a meeting place for people to wind down after the week, have a beer, and swap stories," Ms Kealy said.
"It is important that we continue to invest in our regional sporting facilities, and encourage greater talent to come to, or stay in the region.
"As always, I am happy to provide a letter of support to clubs with proposals that will deliver a positive impact to users, and the whole community."
The Quantong Recreation Reserve Oval, which saw the drainage and irrigation system improved, was upgraded thanks to funding from the 2021-22 round of grants.
For more information, including application guidelines and criteria, can be found on the Country Football and Netball Program website sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/country-football-and-netball-program.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.