More people can receive much-needed support for long thanks to a generous donation from the community.
The Christian Emergency Food Centre received a $5000 donation from the Horsham Carols by Candlelight committee on Monday.
Coordinators Simon Dandy and Raelene Johnston presented the cheque to Centre client assessment manager Bev Miatke, who was stunned by the donation.
"It's so generous of them," Ms Miatke said.
"We would have taken offering that was taken up that night ($1100), which was great considering that it was quite a rainy night.
"I thought '$1100 that well, that's fantastic', but then when they decided to top it up to $5000, it totally blew me away."
HDFNL preview: Cougars set sights on respectable footy while KLU netballers hoping for more of the same in 2023.
Mr Dandy said the gift was possible thanks to the charity of event sponsors.
"Each year, we get a lot of businesses sponsor the event; there's heaps of them that just give every year," he said.
"The Carols by Candlelight event is not about making profit. We only need to keep enough money to run the event next year.
"So the committee made the decision with the support of our sponsors to donate the funds to the Christian Emergency Food Centre."
Ms Miatke noted the donation timing was ideal, given the growing financial stress felt across Australia.
WIMMERA FARMER: The Wimmera Merino Sheep Show returns for third consecutive year
She said the money validates Christian Emergency Food Centre's vital work in the community.
"It's exciting that the committee and the people of Horsham know what we do here is important," Ms Miatke said.
"It means that they also feel that supporting struggling people is a worthy thing to do.
"In the current climate that everyone faces - no matter what level they're at - people are finding it harder to pay bills.
"Their heart goes out to the people who are even on more limited incomes... and wondering how they're going
"It's good to see the community is supporting them, even though they themselves are finding it harder."
The Christian Emergency Food Centre is at 28 Firebrace Street, Horsham.
For more information, phone 5381 2311.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.