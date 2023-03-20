"Anything is possible," said Kaniva-Leeor United's new joint A grade netball coach, Kylie King, as she eyed a move up the ladder in 2023.
The Cougars finished the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League in sixth place, collecting nine wins during the club's second season in the competition.
They came close to toppling eventual minor-premiers, Kalkee in their round 12 match-up, falling just two points short.
They made it into the finals but were eliminated by Edenhope-Apsley, who would go on to claim the premiership.
"Being probably as competitive as last year would definitely be my aim," King said.
"I'll be coaching with another member of the squad, Taegan Jarred, so we're currently putting our plans in place to achieve our goals throughout the season."
"We'll work on our systems and our strategies throughout the year, we're always looking to improve," said King.
King pointed to Abby Croft as a player to watch this season.
Croft finished the 2022 season third on goals (475) and first on goal attempts (163).
"She was always a real surprise package last year, she really, really came into her own, I'd be keen to be keeping my eye on her this year," said King.
According to King, Lauren Brown is another big-name player for the Cougars; she missed the 2022 season but is returning to the court in 2023.
"It'll be exciting to see her back on the court again for the '23 season," said King.
King has a long history with the Kaniva-Leeor United Football Netball Club, having run onto the Netball court more than 300 times in Cougar's colours.
Kaniva-Leeor United's season starts on Saturday, April 15, against Swifts at North Park in Stawell.
