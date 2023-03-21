Kalkee has punched their ticket to the Central Wimmera tennis pennant grand final.
They defeated Horsham Lawn seven rubbers to five (72-52) At Central Park.
After both sides spilt the opening two rubbers, Kalkee gained control of the tie.
Kalkee won three consecutive ties in convincing fashion (8-3, 8-1, 8-4) to take a commanding position.
Horsham Lawn battled but was unable to string together consecutive rubbers.
Kalkee will now play Central Park in the grand final.
Central Park defeated Kalkee in two of the three ties in the regular season.
In round two, Central Park claimed a nine-rubbers-to-three (83-58) win away from home.
Kalkee returned the favour in round seven with a nine-to-three (79-46) victory.
Central Park was awarded the win after Kalkee forfeited their round 12 tie.
The grand final will be played on Saturday, March 25.
Horsham Lawn Thompson has set up a repeat of the A Special first semi final with an eight-rubbers-to-six (87-72) win over Kalkee.
After the first four rubbers were shared, neither side gained the upper hand until Lawn Thompson broke through.
Rubbers nine, ten and eleven were won by Horsham Lawn Thompson.
Minor premiers Natimuk now await in the grand final.
In their only regular-season meeting, Natimuk defeated Horsham Lawn Thompson ten rubbers to four (103-69).
Natimuk also defeated Horsham Lawn Thompson in the first semi final thirteen rubbers to nine (109-46).
Central Park has clawed their way through the A Grade preliminary final against Horsham Lawn Bardell.
The third-placed Central Park earned a grand final place with a six-rubbers-a-piece (69-64) victory.
Central Park will face Haven in the grand final.
During the regular season, Haven claimed all three meetings.
In round three, Haven defeated Central Park eight rubbers to four (83-62).
In round eight, Haven won a convincing tie ten to two (85-48).
Central Park fought hard in round 13. Haven claimed a tight six-rubbers-a-piece (78-68) victory.
The last match of the B special season will come down to St. Michaels and Central Park.
In the regular season, St. Michaels claimed two of the three meetings.
In round five, St. Michaels dominated Central Park in a ten rubbers-to-two (83-46) victory.
St. Michaels made it two from two in round 10 with a four-to-eight (82-65) win.
Central Park had a narrow win in round 15, the score six rubbers a piece (79-78).
After they finished the season in second place, St. Michaels was the first team to the grand final.
St. Michaels defeated Central Park ten rubbers to two (92-48).
