It's more than just country music

Organisers of next month's Pleasant Sunday Afternoon concert at Horsham Maydale Pavilion indicate that the event's name may be deceiving.
Committee member Alana Morrow said most performers were popular country music artists, with other local musicians providing popular covers.
"While we've called it a Pleasant Sunday Afternoon, the vibe the artists will be providing lends itself to some great dance music, so we encourage people to bring their boot-scootin' boots as there'll be plenty of opportunities to dance," Ms Morrow said.
Maydale Reserve at the Horsham Showgrounds has powered and unpowered sites available for people wishing to camp there before and after the event. Campsite bookings and all other information can be found on the Country Music Inc Facebook page.
This family event on April 2nd, starting at 1pm is a fundraiser to support Wimmera Cancer Centre's harpist and Horsham City Brass Band. Horsham Agricultural Society will open the Maydale Bar and canteen for catering.
The Pleasant Sunday Afternoon features regional artists, including St Arnaud-based band, Roadhouse, who will also be backing The Austins, Ian 'Bidge' Boyd, Robyn Norton and Sandra Loats for the country fans. Darryn Wardle, Jeff Woodward and Peter Miller will provide a blend of popular, and rock songs, with the event planned to finish at 5pm.
Tickets are $15 for adults, at www.trybooking.com/cgmzy or can be purchased at the door on the day. Tickets for children 16 and under are free.
