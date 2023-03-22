"Right now, we're fitter and stronger than we ever have been before," said the Laharum Demons's A grade netball coach, Olivia Jones, ahead of the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball League.
"We've been really fortunate enough that our pre season has been run by Horsham CrossFit."
The team was a force in 2022, finishing second in the regular season, putting on particularly dominant performances against Pimpinio and Rupanyup, winning three of the four matches played against those teams by margins exceeding 50 points.
Edenhope-Apsley proved the only crux in Laharum's 2022 season, having met the Saints on three occasions, including the grand final, each time losing by margins of five or fewer.
"I don't think we need to change anything else than what we've done in the previous years, and I think that's going to go to our advantage," said Jones.
Rebecca McIntyre and Emalie Iredell will continue to make up the Demons defensive unit in 2023, while what Jones calls 'the strongest goaling combo' of Maddison Iredell and Caitlin Story will also return for Laharum.
Jones will play in the midcourt alongside Lucy Butler, a new recruit from Rupanyup, set to replace Erin Mellington, who departs the Demons for the Wimmera League's Horsham Saints.
Additionally, Courtney Taylor has been promoted to the A grade squad, she scored 290 goals in her 14 B grade appearances in 2022.
"She is extremely fit and strong, she proved herself last season, and we couldn't look past her this year," said Jones.
While asked of her ambitions for the season ahead, Jones's response was firm.
"Definitely finals, nothing less," she said.
"Ideally get to that grand final again, and anything can happen."
Laharum's 2023 season is set to start on the road, with the Demons taking on Noradjuha-Quantong, on Saturday, April 15, in Quantong.
Catch up on the rest of the HDFNL ahead of their 2023 season
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.