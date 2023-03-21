The Wimmera Mail-Times
Grampians Health installs new endoscopy equipment at Horsham campus

Updated March 21 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Dr James Gallagher demonstrates the equipment to the operating suite's endoscopy nurses Monique Ryan and Sarah Ellis. Picture supplied.

Grampians Health has installed new equipment to conduct advanced endoscopic procedures at the Horsham campus as part of efforts to make care more accessible to local communities.

