On the eve of the 2023 Wimmera Football League season, the Horsham Saints received some welcomed news.
The 2022 club best and fairest winner Mitch Martin returned home - and to the Saints - for reasons outside of football.
Saints senior coach Ben Knott was pleased with the news.
"He's a Saints boy, and he's played all of his juniors at Saints," Knott said.
"We were really confident he was always going to come back to us once he decided to come home, and that is the way it has panned out."
Knott has worked with a younger playing list in the pre season; Martin's return allows him to reintegrate into the game plan.
We can plan things around how we want to play around him a bit more now. It is exciting," Knott said.
"He is not just a great footballer, but he and his family are just great club people,"
Elsewhere, younger leaders will drive the Saints, who will look to improve on a seventh-placed finish in 2022.
"I am really impressed with Jackson Davidson, Gage Wright and Codi Kenny," Knott said.
"They are all in their early twenties, and they are all natural leaders in their own way,"
But the Saints have plenty of experience around their younger players.
Former premiership players Jacob OBeirne and Sam Clyne are Knott's assistant coaches.
"Jacob and Sam are the heart and soul of the club. A lot of your young players respond well to them," Knott said.
The Saints will host two practice matches over the next fortnight.
On March 25, they will play Laharum at Coughlin Park.
Taylors Lake will visit on April 1 under new coach Kyle Pinto.
The Horsham Saints host Warrack Eagles in round one of the 2023 WFNL season on April 15.
2023 football coaches
Senior coach: Ben Knott.
Reserves: Brad Sproule.
Under 17's: Grant Munyard.
Under 14's: Adam Dougherty.
Under 12's: Heath Watson.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
