Your club-by-club guide of the 2023 WFNL season

The 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season is nearly upon us.
How is your club shaping up?
THE BRIEF
Minyip Murtoa will be looking to make it three consecutive premierships, having won the flag in 2019 and 2022.
The Burras gets its premiership defence underway at home against the Horsham Demons on Saturday, April 15.
THE TALISMAN
Younger players such as Tyler Pidgeon and Oscar Gawith are among those players that Mackenzie sees will improve the overall squad.
In terms of experienced players, Burras captain Jae McGrath impacted the scoreboard in 2022.
He kicked 45 goals from his 16 games and featured in the best on six occasions.
THE NEWBIES
Jye Walter joined the club from Noradjuha Quantong in the HDFNL.
Mitch Johns returned to the club after some time in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
THE COACH'S WORDS
Burras coach Tim Mackenzie sees plenty of improvement in his squad for season 2023.
"We probably started a bit slow, but we built throughout the year," Mackenzie said.
"We just need to make sure we reset and keep the same mindset and try and perfect our game plan.
"Which we definitely did not last year.
"We are working really hard in the preseason to try and get better at what we do."
According to Mackenzie, this year's squad is a good mix.
"We have some wise heads and some good youth coming through the junior ranks."
We just need to make sure we reset and keep the same mindset and try and perfect our game plan.- Tim Mackenzie, Minyip Murtoa senior coach
THE BRIEF
The 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season was challenging for the Warrack Eagles.
They finished in eighth place with a 4-12 record but will hope to take some of their late-season momentum in the 2023 season.
The Eagles won two of their last three games of the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season.
THE TALISMAN
Ryan McKenzie was a standout for the Eagles in 2022.
McKenzie booted 30 goals in his 16 games, which included seven in the win over the Saints and two four-goal performances.
At the Eagles end of season awards, McKenzie claimed the Brennan Medal.
THE NEWBIE
Midfielder/winger Nick Ingram also joins the Eagles from the Gumeracha Football Club in the Hills Football League in South Australia.
Connor Inkster re-joins the club after a stint in the Horsham District Football and Netball League with Jeparit-Rainbow.
Joining Inkster in maroon and gold will be key forward Joe McKinnon and utility Tom James, both from the Hampden Footy League.
THE BRIEF
In 2022, The Tigers finished in ninth position. Their solitary win came over the Southern Mallee Giants where ex-AFL premiership player Dale Thomas made an appearance.
THE TALISMAN
The Tigers also had two players compete in the Northern Territory Football League grand final.
Frazer Driscoll and Jake McQueen played for Southern Districts against Waratah. Both players also made the NTFL's team of the year.
THE COACH'S WORDS
Reflecting on the pre season, Nhill Tigers senior coach Trevor Albrecht was impressed with how his squad has gone about it.
"We have come out of it really quite good. We had a good core group of probably 17 or 18 that did a hard pre season so it has been quite promising, to be honest."
Alongside the youth, Albrecht has bought locals back to the club rather than paying imports.
"There are a lot of locals who play and we have a lot of locals back which is working really well for us," Albrecht said.
"There is a lot of support in town because we are have bought locals back."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
