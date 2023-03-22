'Recruit, rebuild and retain'.
That is the preseason mantra of Laharum's seniors football coach Glenn Doyle as the club looks to develop its players in its 100th year.
"We can't control the opposition; we can't control what they do, how they play," said Doyle.
"We're worried about how the players, individually and collectively, are advancing their football."
2022 was a difficult year for Laharum, finishing the year third from the bottom of the Horsham District Football Netball League's senior ladder.
Rounds three, 11 and 13 were particularly difficult, with the squad suffering blowout losses of over 110 points against Jeparit-Rainbow, Harrow-Balmoral and Rupanyup.
The list of names joining the Demons for season 2023, in efforts to stem the flow of points against them, includes, John Doyle - former VAFA division four player and Glenn's son; Cody Richards - a big bodied midfielder from the Warrnambool District League; and Ryan Thomas - a young forward jumping on board from the Horsham Demons.
Of the playing group that are already in Demons colours, Doyle points to Hamish Roberts as one player who is shaping up for a good year.
"He had a couple of rough injury interruptions, and he's really spent a lot of time getting his body right," said Doyle.
Brett Ervin, Shannon Argall and Heath MacInnes are also tipped by their coach to have strong seasons.
"Heath MacInnes is just like a fine wine, he just keeps getting better with age," said Doyle.
One goal the Laharum Demons have achieved already in the 2023 season is rebuilding it's under-17 football team, which was absent from the 2022 HDFNL season.
"We created a really good connection between the under-17's and the senior group, and that will continue to evolve," said Doyle
Before the Demons begin the 2023 season on April 15, they are scheduled to play a practice match against Lexton from the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League at Cameron Oval on April 1.
