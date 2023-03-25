The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Southern Mallee Giants look for another finals run in the 2023 WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated March 26 2023 - 1:26pm, first published March 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Thomson will co-coach the Giants A-Grade in 2023. Thomson scored 328 goals in the 2022 season. Pictuire supplied.

The Southern Mallee Giants have been close to achieving the ultimate goal in recent Wimmera Football Netball League seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.