The Southern Mallee Giants have been close to achieving the ultimate goal in recent Wimmera Football Netball League seasons.
In 2021, the Giants led the competition before the season's cancellation due to COVID-19.
2022 saw Southern Mallee defeated by eventual premiers Horsham Saints in the preliminary final.
"We have got so close (in the past), we want it again," said Giants co-coach Steph Thomson.
Joining Thomson at the helm for 2023 is the Hatcher Medalist of 2021, Jodie Hayes.
Hayes has coached at other clubs, but this is Thomson's first coaching position.
Both Thomson and Hayes will balance their coaching duties with playing.
"We are looking forward to it. But we have a few people at the club helping us from the bench to watch the game, " Thomson said.
"Playing coach is a bit hard, I believe. Watching and making decisions at the same time."
Alongside Hayes and Thompson, Codie Robins provides the Giants with some experience.
Southern Mallee Have also recruited well for the upcoming season, which is challenging for the club.
"It is hard for the Giants with travellers coming from everywhere," Thomson said.
Brylee Schache joined the club from Hopetoun and Jaida Baldwin-Monk moved from Mildura.
Olivia Revell has moved across from Jeparit-Rainbow in the Horsham District League.
Thomson has been impressed with the playing group over the pre season.
"It has been really good; it is a good vibe at netball," Thomson said.
"There are a lot of juniors that are joining us as well, which is really good for the senior girls to mentor."
Because the Giants do not have an under 17's team, there is a big jump to the seniors, but Thomson has been impressed in training.
The junior girls are a bit nervous, but you do not notice them out of place or anything like that," Thomson said.
"There have been a few girls that have been approved to play top age in the other grades."
The Giants have a practice match against Rupanyup on April 1.
"It will be good to get everyone together," Thomson said
"Then we will be able to finalise our squads on who the juniors that will be developed up into the seniors full time. "
Thomson hopes to compete again at the pointy end of the season.
"You play a team sport. Obviously you want a good outcome."
2023 netball coaches
A Grade: Jodie Hayes and Steph Thomson.
B Grade: Tess Vallance.
C Grade: Jaimee O'Reilly.
Under 13's and 15's: Jayne Shannon.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
