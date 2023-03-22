The Wimmera Mail-Times
Melbourne legal firm seek information about alleged historical abuse at Hamilton

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Firm seeks ex-college students about alleged historical abuse

Men who attended Hamilton's Monivae College in the 1960s and '70s are being urged to come forward about alleged historical sexual abuse ahead of a Supreme Court trial.

